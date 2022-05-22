Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Takes $539,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.88. 1,435,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.75. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.78 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.