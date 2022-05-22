Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $0.12

Skycoin (SKY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Skycoin has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

