Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $10.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $397,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

