SOMESING Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.96 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. SOMESING has a total market cap of $81.17 million and $3.96 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOMESING has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,866,545 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

