Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

SRNE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRNE opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $11.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.