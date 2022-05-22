SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.17. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 7,712 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$46.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.
About SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.