SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSB. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

SSB stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.40.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 30.19%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,831 shares of company stock worth $667,280. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.