S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after buying an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $152,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $137,821,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $113,076,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $342.42 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.20 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.62.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

