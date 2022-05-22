SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Acquired by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned about 0.17% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FEZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of FEZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,010,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,943. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

