Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Coverage Initiated at Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

