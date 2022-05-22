StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

ESSA stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $167.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 111,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

