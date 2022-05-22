StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Qumu alerts:

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 328,263 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qumu (Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.