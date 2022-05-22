StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $407.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently -45.67%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprague Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.
