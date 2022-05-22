Storj (STORJ) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Storj (STORJ) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $228.50 million and $55.20 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001942 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Storj

Storj is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 390,247,075 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

