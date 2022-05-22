STRAKS Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $5,723.52 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 59.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

