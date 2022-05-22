Strong (STRONG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $275,382.00

Strong (STRONG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Strong has a market cap of $1.33 million and $275,382.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $9.64 or 0.00032193 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.04 or 0.10324177 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 466.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.83 or 0.00490432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.