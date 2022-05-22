Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:RGR opened at $63.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.64 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 20.75%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $60,090.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,700.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $110,419.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $368,365 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.