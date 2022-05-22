Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SUBCY. Barclays lifted their target price on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.40.

SUBCY stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.