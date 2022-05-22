Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 85.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

