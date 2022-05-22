Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of SMMT stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
