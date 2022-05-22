Sunriver Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,525 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories comprises 6.2% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $39,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,128,000 after acquiring an additional 339,994 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 998,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,109,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,343,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 734,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,633,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,200,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE DLB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.11. 502,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,031. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.11.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

