Sunriver Management LLC Has $30.40 Million Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Sunriver Management LLC cut its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the quarter. Masonite International comprises 4.8% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Masonite International worth $30,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Masonite International by 6,083.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

DOOR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.55. 134,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,255. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average is $99.19. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.92. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

