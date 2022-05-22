Sunriver Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 345,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,904,000. Spirit AeroSystems comprises about 2.4% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Spirit AeroSystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 121,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. 3,106,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,612. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.99%.

SPR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

