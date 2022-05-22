Swop Hits Market Cap of $4.34 Million (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00006370 BTC on major exchanges. Swop has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $5,146.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.68 or 0.09789346 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 540.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00482312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00033479 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,292,823 coins and its circulating supply is 2,248,377 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.