Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 3,331.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,003,876 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $49,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $37.98 and a one year high of $54.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $277,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNV. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

