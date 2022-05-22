Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYRS. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.99% and a negative return on equity of 104.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

