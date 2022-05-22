Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
TNDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.27.
Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 899.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average is $118.43.
In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 18,915 shares worth $1,870,161. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
