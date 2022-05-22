Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 899.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average is $118.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 18,915 shares worth $1,870,161. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

