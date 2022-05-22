Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.70-14.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96. The company issued revenue guidance of +2.3-3.8% to ~$2.87-2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.70-$14.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $388.46.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $287.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $256.77 and a 52-week high of $428.36.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $256,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $265,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.