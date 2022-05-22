Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

