Teton Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Park-Ohio worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKOH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park-Ohio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $176.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.43. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.75%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

