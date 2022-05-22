Teton Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULBI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ultralife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 101,747 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 million, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ultralife Co. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas Louis Saeli bought 10,000 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,776.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 54,900 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 64,930 shares of company stock valued at $292,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

