Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,639 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 395,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

