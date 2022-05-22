Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Skyline Champion makes up about 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Skyline Champion worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Skyline Champion by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Skyline Champion by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKY opened at $54.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

