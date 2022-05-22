Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 195,000 Shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huttig Building Products were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 676,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 145,609 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 140,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 40.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBP opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Huttig Building Products ( NASDAQ:HBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBP. TheStreet downgraded Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huttig Building Products in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair works in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

