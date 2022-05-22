Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

ONTO opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.38. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

