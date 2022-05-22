Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Schroder Investment Management Group’s 9th Largest Position

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,646,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.4% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,064,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,443,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,046,204,000 after acquiring an additional 685,436 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,527,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,293,000 after acquiring an additional 650,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

TXN stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.81. 6,278,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,001,202. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.46 and a 200-day moving average of $179.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

