The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

DXYN opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 million, a P/E ratio of -175.82 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

