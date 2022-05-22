The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $287.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,621,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $296.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

