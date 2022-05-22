The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 0.7% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 558,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $257.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

