The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $49,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.42. 15,650,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,522,512. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $186.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

