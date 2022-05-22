The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 26,333 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $79,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.16.

NYSE DIS opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $186.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

