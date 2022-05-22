Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

