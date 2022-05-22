Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.91-$28.91 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.23 billion-$20.23 billion.

TOELY stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average is $124.33. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $149.47.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.