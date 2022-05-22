Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Global Partners worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 398.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 70.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 440,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of GLP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 49,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,692. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $28.91.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.93%.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

