Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:TTP opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

