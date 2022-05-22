Totem Point Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Totem Point Management LLC trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,551 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 4.0% of Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,675,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Moody’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,756,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Moody’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,538,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $6.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $276.79 and a one year high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.