TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.85.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

