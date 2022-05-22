TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $546,726.05 and approximately $113,069.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.64 or 0.12738053 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 497.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00486730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00033875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000253 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 598,547,811 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

