Travala.com (AVA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.78 Million

Travala.com (AVA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $38.57 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 81.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,849.70 or 0.22690394 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.85 or 0.00489780 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00033551 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,192,537 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

