Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of TREC opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREC. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,628,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 609,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 470,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 280,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $2,269,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

