Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of TREC opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.74.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.50%.
About Trecora Resources (Get Rating)
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
