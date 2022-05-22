Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Triumph Group traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 4495841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,086,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 415.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 198,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $901.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

